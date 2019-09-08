X-rays on Baker Mayfield’s right hand negative

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went for X-rays of his right hand after Sunday’s loss to the Titans and it appears he’s avoided adding serious injury to the insult that Tennessee provided in a 43-13 win.

The Browns say the X-rays were negative. Mayfield was spotted with a wrap on his hand as he left the locker room on Sunday afternoon.

Mayfield was 25-of-38 for 285 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in the lopsided loss to Tennessee. He was also sacked five times.

The Browns will return to action against the Jets next Monday night. As of now, it seems likely Mayfield will be in the lineup to take part in a matchup of 0-1 teams.