Ziggy Ansah inactive for the Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks will only have one of the big-ticket pass rushers available to them today.

Free agent addition Ezekiel Ansah is inactive for today’s game against the Bengals, after battling a groin injury.

He didn’t do much in the preseason, after coming off shoulder surgery.

The Seahawks brought him in and traded for Jadeveon Clowney after shipping franchise-tagged Frank Clark to the Chiefs.

Also inactive for the Seahawks are defensive end L.J. Collier, cornerback Parry Nickerson, wide receivers Gary Jennings, David Moore, and John Ursua, and center Joey Hunt.

For the Bengals, wide receiver A.J. Green and left tackle Cordy Glenn are inactive because of injuries, along with quarterback Jake Dolegala, wide receiver Auden Tate, running back Trayveon Williams, defensive end Jordan Willis, and defensive end Andrew Brown.