After injury, Nick Foles has no hard feelings for Chris Jones

Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles is out indefinitely with a broken collarbone after a hit from Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, but Foles says he has no hard feelings.

Jones took Foles down hard and landed with all his weight on top of him, but Foles said when asked if he thought the hit was excessive that it was part of the game.

“Chris Jones was my teammate in KC and I know he’d never want to do that,” Foles said, via the Kansas City Star. “It was probably just one of those things — it was just unfortunate it happened. I landed on it wrong, and it happens in this sport. We’ll keep moving forward. Chris is a tremendous player and I gave him a hug after the game.”

Foles waited a very long time to become a franchise quarterback somewhere, and it hurts to see him out of action in his first game in Jacksonville. But he’s keeping a positive attitude after taking a tough blow.