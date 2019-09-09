Antonio Brown is officially a Patriot

Posted by Josh Alper on September 9, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT
AP

We’ve known since Saturday that wide receiver Antonio Brown would be joining the Patriots and the move is now official.

The move was on the NFL’s transaction wire Monday and the Patriots sent out their own announcement of the deal as well. Brown signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with a $9 million signing bonus and the Patriots have a team option for $20 million in 2020.

Several Patriots players have commented on Brown’s signing, but head coach Bill Belichick declined to do so after Sunday’s win and again on a Monday conference call.

“We have no official transaction so I wouldn’t comment on any player that’s not on our team,” Belichick said on Monday.

There’s now an official transaction, although history says Belichick won’t say much other than the team is going to see how it goes with Brown now that he’s on the 53-man roster. The Patriots will practice on Wednesday with a game against the Dolphins coming up in Week Two.

The Patriots released defensive back Obi Melifonwu to make room for Brown. They also released tight end Lance Kendricks after he served a one-game suspension and released tight end Stephen Anderson from their practice squad.

37 responses to “Antonio Brown is officially a Patriot

  5. I have to admit it surprises me that the Patriots would take the chance with this guy, especially after how good they looked last night. But what do I know, I’m sure he’ll fit right in and toe the company line.

  13. they don’t even need him. Dorsett looks like he has found a footing in this offense. they have 4 running back options. their only weakness is tight end, but i think kendricks and watson will prove to be good acquisitions once they are back.

    the only issue they have is their offensive line depth. they are now down 2 starters. that’s not good.

  14. CBA negotiations should be fun when AB’s antics are Exhibit A. Goodell should play some damage control and intervene with some punishments, or else were going to have a lot of players using AB’s playbook to get off their current team and sign with one they want to.

  16. Antonio Brown started throwing a fit because JuJu was getting more targets last year then him. Does he not realize Tom Brady has always spread the ball around. The last player I believe to catch over 100 in a season was Troy Brown in 2001. Something tells me he’s traded before the deadline. Bill Belichick does really play chess with the league.

  21. Anyone who thinks this guy is bringing anything down hasn’t been paying attention. Last night was a clear display of what the Patriots offense can do. Without Brown. If he looks at someone the wrong way, he’s gone.

  25. He will conform to the Patriot way and play lights out. His drama will stop now. Its still dirty how he manipulated everything.

  26. Thank you all…..I think of this is a win-win situation. First I get to see the headlines and then get to read all those hater comments. Can’t wait to see Gronk back in early November after the bye week

  29. Hard to believe the AB deal came together just hours after his release from Oakland. And during that time, his agent was negotiating with two other teams. Really? This stinks. Can you say tampering? Get the cell phone records of Rosenhaus.

  30. In the NFL, talent will always supersede behavior no matter how bad it is (KC and Hill), the fact he got $9 million guaranteed is there must have been other teams bidding for him.

  31. bleedredwhiteandblue66 says:
    September 9, 2019 at 5:54 pm
    If you have to cheat to win, you’re a loser … ahem … Patriots.
    ——————————————————————–
    31 teams supported the cheating when 2 draft picks were stolen from the Patriots.
    Roger Goodell is still hiding the PSI data from the 2015 NFL season because science doesn’t lie.

  32. Come back Gronk, slay the haters. You won’t have to take a beating like before. Walking in the park is more dangerous than the competition called the NFL. That defense is on point also so it will be so eassssssy. Funny how BB can build a team that nobody noticed how he did it.

  34. The Patriots are the elite of the NFL, until some team figures how to beat them. The only team to beat them in the past three post seasons was the Eagles. AFC East, how many seasons have you not figured out how to beat them? Steelers, Tomlin, why the heck would you think it was good to go for three, when you are down by three scores? Doesn’t matter about the perception of how you are playing bad in the first half, one play can change a series, quarter, game….season.

    When playing against the Patriots, you have to take almost every chance available and never take your foot off the gas pedal. If you are up 30-0 in the first half, plan on scoring 60 on the second half. They are the NFL elite until someone, some team figures out how to beat them

  36. 6burgh says:
    September 9, 2019 at 5:57 pm
    Antonio Brown started throwing a fit because JuJu was getting more targets last year then him. Does he not realize Tom Brady has always spread the ball around. The last player I believe to catch over 100 in a season was Troy Brown in 2001.
    —————————–
    Wes Welker did it several times, Edelman once.

