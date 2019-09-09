Antonio Brown is officially a Patriot

AP

We’ve known since Saturday that wide receiver Antonio Brown would be joining the Patriots and the move is now official.

The move was on the NFL’s transaction wire Monday and the Patriots sent out their own announcement of the deal as well. Brown signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with a $9 million signing bonus and the Patriots have a team option for $20 million in 2020.

Several Patriots players have commented on Brown’s signing, but head coach Bill Belichick declined to do so after Sunday’s win and again on a Monday conference call.

“We have no official transaction so I wouldn’t comment on any player that’s not on our team,” Belichick said on Monday.

There’s now an official transaction, although history says Belichick won’t say much other than the team is going to see how it goes with Brown now that he’s on the 53-man roster. The Patriots will practice on Wednesday with a game against the Dolphins coming up in Week Two.

The Patriots released defensive back Obi Melifonwu to make room for Brown. They also released tight end Lance Kendricks after he served a one-game suspension and released tight end Stephen Anderson from their practice squad.