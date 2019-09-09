Bill Belichick has nothing to say about Antonio Brown

Posted by Mike Florio on September 9, 2019, 7:57 AM EDT
Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: We heard nothing from Patriots coach Bill Belichick regarding a specific topic of significant interest.

Asked by reporters after Sunday night’s rollicking 33-3 win over the Steelers if he has any comment on the reports of Antonio Brown signing with the Patriots, Belichick said, “No. Next.”

Belichick had a little more to add. But not much.

“Yeah, no, I’ll talk about the game and the players that are on our team,” Belichick said. “I thought they did a great job tonight. Offensively we had some balance and made some big plays, had a couple of big throws down the field for touchdowns and big gains. Anytime you can get those explosive plays that helps open things up.”

Once Brown joins the team, there will be plenty more opportunities for explosive plays. And plenty more opportunities for Belichick to say nothing or close to it about Brown.

22 responses to “Bill Belichick has nothing to say about Antonio Brown

  2. Reporters are frustrating….. they KNOW he won’t talk about players yet to be signed yet they still go there & complain about it…..instead of asking questions about the game they just played or certain game related topics they want input about things that have yet to come to fruition……

  8. “All this AB to Pats business is dirty. NFL should have stepped in.”

    The Raiders released him. Patriots signed him in free agency.

    Are you feeling ok?

  10. All AB has said is he is going to do things “his way”. If you play for the Pats you have to do it “the Patriot way”. Obviously the patriot way works. I do believe that AB will fall in line now that he is in NE. It was all a ruse to get there. Lets see AB’s big mouth talk about how he is going to do it his way now. I bet he will be silenced because he knows BB won’t put up with it.

  11. LOL the conspiracy theorists eating all this up! Pats don’t even need AB, but his agent knew back after Gronk retired they offered Steelers a 1st for AB, and that other teams wanted him too. All he had to do was phone Bill and ask if he’s interested. MORE IMPORTANTLY, note how no one else is claiming they tried making an offer Sat – there was one buyer. And those saying this is like Blount coming back to NE – it was only after Blount had cleared waivers.

  13. It is the NFL’s fault that they let things like this happen with AB. Now everyone knows the blueprint to get out of any situation they are unhappy with. Players will choose which team they want to play for. The best teams will get those players.

  14. armlesshippy says:
    September 9, 2019 at 8:53 am
    BRADY CAN’T THROW THE DEEP BALL!

    LOL

    ——————–

    “Pats have no deep threats”….bawahhaha

    It was a beautifully thrown ball, too.

  15. “I’ve been talking to him every day for the past two weeks. I need a break.”

    I guess Bill forced the Raiders to release Brown.

    You people have completely lost your minds.

  16. bartpkelly says:
    September 9, 2019 at 8:33 am
    Best keep quiet in case what he says reveals tampering.

    You’re going to have a hard time proving tampering when he was cut by his team and signed somewhere else for 21 million less in guaranteed money. Then again, Foil Hat Nation has a penchant for ignoring the obvious.

  17. bartpkelly says:
    September 9, 2019 at 8:33 am

    Best keep quiet in case what he says reveals tampering
    It’s already been revealed that Oakland tried to trade Brown on Thursday, the day they decided to get rid of him.

  18. Im not a fan of AB aka Annoying Baby and the Pats don’t need him, but the Raiders were dumb to just give in and release him.
    There’s no conspiracy here, just butt hurt haters that the Patriots may just have another weapon IF he can keep his head out of his arse.

  19. It’s a legitimate concern that Antonio Brown will always have something to say, though. Can you imagine when he records a video of a Belichick talk and posts it to social media? Punishment will be swift and harsh.

  20. This is the year I take back my life from the games of the rich. NFL is a rich mans game. I’m done with WWE-NFL.

  21. I believe that if there was truly tampering there would be other teams crying foul. Not one other team has said they tried to reach out to, or tried to engage Browns representation, not one.

