Brady on Antonio Brown staying with him: I didn’t say that to anyone publicly

Getty Images

During Sunday night’s game between the Patriots and Steelers, Al Michaels said that Antonio Brown‘s agent Drew Rosenhaus told him that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady offered to let Brown stay with him while the wideout is getting acclimated to New England.

Brady was asked about that during a Monday morning appearance on WEEI and didn’t sound thrilled that it was a topic of conversation during the game.

“I think there’s a lot of things said on TV. I didn’t say that to anyone publicly,” Brady said.

Brady did say that it was important to him to build close relationships with his teammates

“My teammates are important to me. Relationships are important to me. That is the reason why I play,” Brady said. “I have had so many great teammates over the years and it’s part of what makes football so special — the relationships you build with the guys that you play with. This year is no different.”

Brown’s relationship with Ben Roethlisberger deteriorated significantly in his final days with the Steelers. Whether they’re roommates or not, Brady will be aiming for something better with his new teammate.