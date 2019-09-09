Brian Flores “can’t speak to accuracy of” report that some Dolphins players wanting out

Getty Images

On Sunday, multiple Dolphins players emerged from a 59-10 loss to the Ravens with a clear message to their agents: Get me out of here. On Monday, coach Brian Flores was asked about the report.

“I can’t speak to the accuracy of that one,” Flores said, via Chris Fischer of NBC 6. “We haven’t received any information like that. I think for us we just need to focus on what is going on with in our building and not worry about anything that’s going on outside.”

He’s right, but players sensing the Tank for Tua vibe are in the building. And some of them don’t like the notion that the plan seems to be to tear it down now in order to build it up later.

“I’ve got to trust the process of what they’re doing,” cornerback Xavien Howard said recently, channeling NBA-style tank talk. “From [Flores] to the front office. Just trust the process. That’s it.”

Howard, who re-upped for six full seasons when he could have played out his rookie deal, is the one guy who isn’t going anywhere, and thus has no choice but to wait for better days. Others who sense they won’t be there when the process plays out would rather not be there now.