Bryce Callahan, Todd Davis not active tonight

Getty Images

The Broncos will not have cornerback Bryce Callahan or linebacker Todd Davis, placing both on their inactive list.

Callahan was questionable with a foot injury after being limited in practice all week, while Davis was doubtful with a calf injury after missing practice all week.

The Broncos already had ruled out fullback Andy Janovich (pectoral) and inside linebacker Joseph Jones (triceps).

Their other inactives are receiver Juwann Winfree, offensive lineman Corey Levin and defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones.

The Raiders won’t have defensive tackle Corey Liuget, who was questionable with a knee injury. He was limited in practice all week.

Oakland already had ruled out offensive guard Gabe Jackson (knee).

The Raiders’ other inactives are receiver Keelan Doss, offensive tackle David Sharpe, offensive guard Jonathan Cooper, quarterback DeShone Kizer and safety Dallin Leavitt.