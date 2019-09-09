Bucs placing Justin Evans on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are placing safety Justin Evans on injured reserve, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports.

Evans has had an Achilles issue since early August and was inactive Sunday. He is eligible to return Week 10.

He missed six games last season with a toe injury that landed him on injured reserve. Evans had toe surgery in June.

The Bucs started Darian Stewart and Jordan Whitehead at safety against the 49ers.

Tampa Bay will sign offensive tackle Josh Wells to take Evans’ roster spot.

Wells has played 39 games — all with the Jaguars — since coming into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Jacksonville cut him Aug. 30.