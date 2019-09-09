Cameron Wake had “a lot of fun” in his Titans debut

Getty Images

Cameron Wake made a big change this offseason when he left the Dolphins to sign with the Titans as a free agent and his first outing with his new team made that look like a very wise decision.

Wake played a big part in an outstanding effort by the Titans defense by sacking Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield 2.5 times and hitting him four times. Wake was awarded a game ball for his effort.

“It was a crazy offseason, but I think I landed in the right place,” Wake said. “This organization has welcomed me with open arms and obviously I want to do my part along with the guys up front. And I think we did that today as a group. It was a lot of fun.”

Wake turned 37 this offseason, but showed no signs that he’s slowing down on Sunday and that’s good news for the Titans pass rush this season.