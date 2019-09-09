Cardinals re-sign Jeremy Vujnovich, release Darrell Daniels

Getty Images

Two days ago, the Cardinals promoted tight end Darrell Daniels from their practice squad, releasing offensive lineman Jeremy Vujnovich in a corresponding move.

On Monday, the Cardinals cut Daniels and re-signed Vujnovich.

Daniels was inactive Sunday. He played two games for the Cardinals last season after being claimed off waivers from the Seahawks.

Daniels also played nine games for Seattle but didn’t have a catch for either team. He had three catches for 26 yards with the Colts in 2017.

Vujnovich played five games with two starts with Arizona last season after being claimed off waivers from Indianapolis following the preseason.

He started all 16 games at left guard for the Colts in 2017 after playing two games with Indianapolis in 2016.

Vujnovich entered the league as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Packers in 2014 and spent his first two NFL seasons on Green Bay’s practice squad.