Colts will place Devin Funchess on injured reserve

Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess is going to miss at least eight weeks after breaking his collarbone on Sunday.

Head coach Frank Reich confirmed Sunday night’s report about the nature of Funchess’s injury at a Monday press conference and had surgery to repair the injury. As a result, Reich said that the team will place the wideout on injured reserve.

Reich added that the team believes Funchess will return to action before the year is out. He can be designated to return after six weeks and can resume practicing at that point.

Funchess, who signed a one-year deal with the Colts as a free agent this offseason, had three catches for 32 yards before getting injured. Deon Cain, Parris Campbell, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers will be in line for more snaps alongside T.Y. Hilton while Funchess is out of action.