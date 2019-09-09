Dan Quinn “disappointed” in all three phases of Falcons in Sunday’s loss

Getty Images

The Falcons changed their offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator this offseason and the first outing for their new staff was not a good one.

Atlanta fell behind the Vikings 28-0 before a little window dressing in the fourth quarter made it a 28-12 home loss. The offense, defense and special teams each had a hand in the loss and Quinn said the team “missed the mark” by a large margin in the loss.

“I’m disappointed with us in all three phases today,” Quinn said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Three turnovers and a blocked punt all leading to touchdowns. The inability to create any takeaways as we did in that space, it’s not going to be good. We knew going in that the turnover battle would be key.”

There was some confusion about whether Falcons owner Arthur Blank was feeling restless about the team’s direction this offseason, but sweeping changes to the coaching staff can be followed by a change in head coaches if the team doesn’t improve on their results. It’s early to have such thoughts about Quinn’s future, but there’s little doubt that things have to get a lot better in Atlanta.