Deshaun Watson seeks medical attention after TD run but doesn’t miss a play

Deshaun Watson sought treatment in the blue medical tent after a 21-yard touchdown run, but he did not miss a play.

The Texans quarterback dove over safety Marcus Williams at the goal line and had a hard landing into the end zone. His right knee took a hit from Williams while flying through the air.

Watson stayed on the ground briefly and was helped off the field.

Watson’s run capped a seven-play, 94-yard drive that followed Whitney Mercilus‘ interception of Drew Brees with the Saints driving.

Will Fuller ran by Eli Apple on the first snap after the pick, but Watson underthrew him, forcing Fuller to catch the ball against Apple’s back for a 54-yard gain.

The Texans hold a 7-3 lead, with New Orleans having followed with an 11-play, 65-yard scoring drive. Wil Lutz hit a 32-yard field goal with 9:22 remaining in the first half.