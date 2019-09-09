Everson Griffen cautions Vikings: “Don’t take the cheese”

The Vikings had low expectations in 2017, especially after quarterback Sam Bradford made an early exit with a knee injury. They grossly surpassed them.

In 2018, the expectations became sky high, with the arrival of quarterback Kirk Cousins. They failed to even make it to the playoffs.

This year, the expectations are sort of in the middle. On Sunday, the Vikings performed like anything but a sort-of-in-the-middle team, smashing the Falcons, 28-12.

But defensive end and team captain Everson Griffen has a warning for his teammates.

“Don’t take the cheese,” Griffen told PFT by phone after Sunday’s victory. “There’s a long way to go. This is just the beginning.”

The worst thing any team can do is listen to external praise and hype, but in this day and age it’s virtually impossible to tune it out. If they keep winning, the hype will grow, and they’ll have to deal with it, without losing focus on the one-game-at-a-time task at hand.

In six days, the Vikings will literally try to take the cheese, when making their annual trip to Lambeau Field. Last year, the two teams battled to an epic 29-29 overtime tie. This year, the winner (if there is one) will take early control of the NFC North.

  1. Tokyo was calling this a “has been” secondary on Friday. Guess we’ll see come Sunday. Anthony Harris is finally the compliment that Harrison Smith needed at safety. We may be a bit banged up a corner, but I expect another strong showing.

  2. Soft part of the schedule coming up vs Pack, Oakland and Giants, all perennial sub 500 teams…gotta take advantage.

  3. Yes, because I’m sure the overhauled and improved Packers defense, is beyond terrified of Kirk Cousins, who is no better than Mitch Trubisky, on any level.

  4. Go Vikes. Cousins is not the long-term solution at QB, but hopefully he won’t screw things up too badly this year. Other than that (and possibly the O-line), the Vikes appear to be loaded everywhere else. Draft a QB, please, Spielman. It’s time to eat Cousins’ contract and find a winner at the QB position.

    If Cousins can be a game manager and figure out a way to not lose games, the team can go a long way. This team is that good overall. Green Bay will be a good test, and I hope Minnesota can go in to Lambeau and come away with the victory we should have had last year (no thanks to Daniel Carlson).

  5. Going to be a battle at Lambeau. First to admit Vikes looked good on Sunday. Maybe the most complete team they’ve had in awhile. Pack will have to have Offense clicking. Big week!

  6. I dunno, I think cousins is better than Trubisky today. Maybe that will change over time but give me cousins over trubisky, unless we are factoring intangibles like cap hit, supporting cast, etc…

  7. Yeah, if I remember correctly, it wasn’t much of a game until Kevin King made an abrupt exit due to injury and the refs decided to throw a bone their way a-la Matthews. Watching the scrub they called a kicker miss 3 field goals was pretty fun to watch though. This year I have a feeling our defense will be a little bit different.

  8. Good work, Edge Griffin. I’m so happy he is part of a progressive organization that values mental health, as opposed to the Midwest Mississippi neighbor the the east that would have cut bait the second he wasn’t 100%. His leadership and experience are very valuable.

  10. “This year, the winner (if there is one) will take early control of the NFC North.”

    One game up with 14 left to play is hardly “control”

  boiler72 says:
    September 9, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    Yes, because I’m sure the overhauled and improved Packers defense, is beyond terrified of Kirk Cousins, who is no better than Mitch Trubisky, on any level.
    ___________

    If the Packers are expecting to see Mitch Trubisky again this week, they’re going to be sadly disappointed. The overhauled and improved Vikings offense will be fun to see against the Packers’ new defense. And I can tell you that the same old Vikings defense will not be frightened at the thought of facing the Packers’ new offense.

  13. A large portion of the team has been together to see both sides of that; crappy – no one see’s you coming (2017), play over your head (2018) – you get a tougher road. Just try to tune out the people who say you are trash and the people who say you’re the king and find a way to stay level headed and play in between.

  bigdaddyrockytop says:
    September 9, 2019 at 5:31 pm
    Anthony Harris gets 2 balls thrown right to him and he is now the second coming? Too funny

    @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@

    Tennessee Volunteers 0-2, too funny. Go Gators!

  17. Sorry to read my Packer brethren on here talking smack; there’s no need for that. I’m looking forward to a great game next Sunday and again later in the season. It’s always fun to watch the Vikes and Pack battle it out.

  Boiler72 says:

    Yes, because I’m sure the overhauled and improved Packers defense, is beyond terrified of Kirk Cousins, who is no better than Mitch Trubisky, on any level.
    ###

    The old Packer defense held Trubisky to an average of 203 yards the last year.

    This years “overhauled and improved” Packer defense allowed Trubisky 228 last Thursday.

    Cousins averaged 383.5 yards per game against the old Packer defense.

    Based on the Trubisky throwing for 11% more yards last Thursday against the “overhauled and improved” Packer defense, the math says that Cousins will have over 430 yards on Sunday.

  tokyosandblaster says:
    September 9, 2019 at 6:00 pm
    Every time this guy opens his mouth everyone’s looking to see if he’s got a gun.

    @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@

    Wisconsin humor, don’t quit your day job.

