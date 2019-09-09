Falcons agree to terms with offensive lineman John Wetzel

Getty Images

The Falcons made the move of guard Chris Lindstrom to injured reserve official Monday. Lindstrom broke a bone in his foot in the loss to the Vikings.

Atlanta filled his roster spot by agreeing to terms with offensive lineman John Wetzel, the team announced.

Wetzel originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent after the 2013 Draft.

He has seen action in 40 games with 24 starts, playing right tackle, left tackle and right guard in his career. The Boston College alum spent time with the Falcons during training camp.