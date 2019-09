Getty Images

The Giants claimed former linebacker Tuzar Skipper off waivers from the Steelers, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Skipper signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in May.

He made Pittsburgh’s initial 53-player roster before the Steelers cut him Saturday.

Skipper made 90 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown in 24 games over three seasons at Toledo.