Giants rookie flew back to Kansas for murder trial hearing

Corey Ballentine played in his first NFL game yesterday, which should have been the dream of a lifetime.

Today, he’s back to his nightmare.

Via Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com, the Giants rookie cornerback didn’t return to New Jersey with his teammates after last night’s loss to the Cowboys.

Instead, he flew back to Kansas to testify in a hearing today for the man accused of shooting him and killing his best friend in April.

The sixth-round pick from Washburn has overcome the physical wounds he suffered, though he said being shot in the rear was more serious than anyone realized at the time.

He returned kickoffs for the Giants yesterday, and played nine snaps on defense and 20 on special teams.