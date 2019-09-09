Jaguars trade for Josh Dobbs

Getty Images

The Jaguars need a quarterback with Nick Foles headed for injured reserve after breaking his clavicle in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and they found one in Pittsburgh.

According to multiple reports, the Jaguars have acquired Josh Dobbs in a trade with the Steelers. The Steelers will receive a 2020 fifth-round pick in return.

Dobbs was a 2017 fourth-round pick in Pittsburgh and spent last season as the primary backup to Ben Roethlisberger, but slipped to third on the depth chart behind Mason Rudolph this year. He was 6-of-12 for 43 yards and an interception while making five appearances in 2018.

Gardner Minshew took over when Foles was injured on Sunday and will move forward as the starter against the Texans in Week Two.