Jimmy Smith to miss multiple weeks with knee injury

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith‘s knee injury was about the only thing that went wrong for the Ravens in Sunday’s 59-10 rout of the Dolphins and the impact of that injury will be felt for a while.

Smith went for an MRI on Monday and the tests showed a fairly significant injury for the veteran corner. Raven head coach John Harbaugh said that Smith suffered a Grade 2 sprain and that he will miss “multiple weeks” while recovering from the injury.

Harbaugh added that he does not believe putting Smith on injured reserve with the possibility of bringing him back later is a likely turn of events.

The Ravens were already without Tavon Young, which leaves Brandon Carr, Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett, Cyrus Jones and Justin Bethel as their available corners.