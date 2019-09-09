JuJu Smith-Schuster escaped injury

Getty Images

Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster wasn’t much of a factor last night, but he can’t blame injury.

Smith-Schuster was slowed late in the game with what an apparent toe injury, but everything seems to have checked out.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Smith-Schuster was X-rayed after the game, but those tests came back negative and he is expected to be fine.

He had Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore draped on him last night, and was limited to six catches for 78 yards.

As the first evidence of life-after-Antonio Brown, it was far from a ringing endorsement for the Steelers’ top remaining wideout.