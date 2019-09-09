Keke Coutee, Tytus Howard are inactive

Getty Images

Texans rookie Tytus Howard will have to wait at least a week to make his NFL debut. He is among the team’s inactives.

The 23rd overall choice broke his finger in the third preseason game.

The Texans listed him is questionable on their status report Saturday despite his full participation in practice.

Senio Kelemete will start at left guard in Howard’s place.

The Texans also ruled out receiver Keke Coutee and offensive lineman Greg Mancz, both of whom were questionable with ankle issues.

Houston’s other inactives are cornerback Xavier Crawford, cornerback Cornell Armstrong, tight end Logan Paulsen and defensive end Charles Omenihu.

The Saints already had ruled out defensive tackles Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) and Mario Edwards Jr. (hamstring). They also won’t have receiver Austin Carr, linebacker Craig Robertson (hamstring), cornerback Ken Crawley, safety Saquan Hampton and offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge.