Kenny Stills took a knee for the national anthem

Getty Images

Kenny Stills changed teams, but that didn’t mean his activism would change.

The receiver, traded from the Dolphins to the Texans last week, took a knee during the national anthem before Monday night’s game, as he said he would, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. Stills said in August he would continue kneeling during the anthem to raise awareness about social injustice.

Stills has taken a knee during the anthem since 2016 to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

He became the first Texans player to kneel during the national anthem since a group kneel in Seattle in 2017.

Stills recently criticized Dolphins team owner Stephen Ross holding a fundraiser for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and questioned Jay-Z’s partnership with the league.

Last month, he told reporters in Miami that he characterizes his criticism of Ross and his devotion to activism as “God’s work.”

“It’s not about politics,” Stills said. “It’s never been about politics. It’s about the human being.”