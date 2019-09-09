Kyler Murray: Lions looked tired

Getty Images

The Cardinals turned a 24-6 deficit into a 27-27 tie on Sunday, and quarterback Kyler Murray thinks that shows they were the fresher team in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Murray said the Lions appeared to be wearing down over the course of the game.

“Late in the game, I think they were just tired,” Murray said, via MLive.com.

Murray noted that Lions defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison wasn’t in midseason shape and couldn’t keep up with the fast pace they were running, especially in a game that lasted an extra 10 minutes with overtime.

“I know Harrison wasn’t on the field a lot, probably due to him not playing a lot in the preseason. So the tempo can get to them, and I think that’s what helped us out later in the game as we actually started going,” Murray said.

Lions coach Matt Patricia has prided himself on stressing conditioning and making players run, so he won’t be happy to hear Murray’s assessment. But the Cardinals were clearly the much better team in the fourth quarter and overtime, and conditioning may have played a part in that.