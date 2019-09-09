Kyler Murray “stayed the course” after ugly start on Sunday

Getty Images

For much of Sunday afternoon, it looked like Kyler Murray‘s NFL debut would go down as a crashing disappointment.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury called it “three quarters of the worst offense” he’s ever seen and the Cardinals found themselves down 24-6 to the Lions early in the fourth quarter. From there, though, it was a gem.

Murray completed 15-of-19 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, added a two-point conversion to tie the game and then threw for 84 yards in overtime of what wound up as a 27-27 tie. Murray said it was important to “stay the course” regardless of how bad things looked at the outset.

“That would’ve been terrible if we had not done anything at all,” Murray said, via the team’s website. “That would’ve left a bad taste in our mouth. The fact we can kind of feel decent with what happened . . . it’s something to build on going forward.”

They’ll move forward to Baltimore next weekend and they’ll need a faster start to avoid the chance of getting buried the way that the Ravens buried the Dolphins in Week One.