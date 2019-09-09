Logan Ryan angry at Browns fan for beer shower

Getty Images

Rather than using it to drink away his pain like normal, a Browns fan threw his beer on a Titans player Sunday.

According to Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, when cornerback Logan Ryan joined the celebration after Malcolm Butler‘s interception return for a touchdown, one fan wearing a Baker Mayfield jersey threw his beer in Ryan’s face.

This @budlight’s for you?@RealLoganRyan and the @Titans got doused by beer by a @Browns fan after the Malcolm Butler pick-6. 🍺 pic.twitter.com/mQ4QAO8ztM — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 9, 2019

Ryan didn’t react at the time, but said during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio that the move was clearly uncalled for.

“Yeah, you know, in this day and age it’s ridiculous,” Ryan said. “I understand that we play football. I understand that we’re modern day gladiators. I understand that fans feel like they can yell and say and degrade, whatever, but you know, we’re human beings. And I think in society nowadays that’s, with everything going on and everybody deserving their rights, I think as a player to hop up over the rail and to have beer splashed in your face and you’re not allowed to respond. . . .

“Fans are allowed to throw beer in our face and yell whatever they want to yell at us and there’s no penalty?”

Of course, there is a financial penalty for being a clod, since stadium beers are really expensive, and it was early enough in that game that the dude definitely needed another one.

And as Mark Ingram learned in Buffalo a few years ago, being able to drink in a sweet victory is always more enjoyable.