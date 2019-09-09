Logan Ryan angry at Browns fan for beer shower

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 9, 2019, 12:18 PM EDT
Rather than using it to drink away his pain like normal, a Browns fan threw his beer on a Titans player Sunday.

According to Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, when cornerback Logan Ryan joined the celebration after Malcolm Butler‘s interception return for a touchdown, one fan wearing a Baker Mayfield jersey threw his beer in Ryan’s face.

Ryan didn’t react at the time, but said during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio that the move was clearly uncalled for.

“Yeah, you know, in this day and age it’s ridiculous,” Ryan said. “I understand that we play football. I understand that we’re modern day gladiators. I understand that fans feel like they can yell and say and degrade, whatever, but you know, we’re human beings. And I think in society nowadays that’s, with everything going on and everybody deserving their rights, I think as a player to hop up over the rail and to have beer splashed in your face and you’re not allowed to respond. . . .

“Fans are allowed to throw beer in our face and yell whatever they want to yell at us and there’s no penalty?”

Of course, there is a financial penalty for being a clod, since stadium beers are really expensive, and it was early enough in that game that the dude definitely needed another one.

And as Mark Ingram learned in Buffalo a few years ago, being able to drink in a sweet victory is always more enjoyable.

28 responses to “Logan Ryan angry at Browns fan for beer shower

  2. I like how the dude throwing the beer totally flinched when he thought one of the players was coming for him, then tried to shake a little more beer on him.
    What a loser. Just like the Browns.

  5. Throwing beer is a waste and uncalled for but his teammate jumped into the stands of an opposing team’s stadium.

    Maybe show a small amount of professionalism and don’t taunt the opposing fans?

  6. For petes sake, it’s FOOTBALL, snowflake! If ur a visiting team player and you jump into the home stands, you’re getting splashed and called names. Quit crying, you tough guy “gladiator”.

  8. Normally I would agree against throwing beer.

    But in these guys defense Logan jumped right between the guys legs and he was away from the pile.

    So maybe next time don’t jump into the stands.

  10. Something for each team to do: Cleveland) Fine and remove season tickets from the fan, if possible. Tennessee) Don’t celebrate in the opposing fans stadium seats – that’s just stupid.

  11. Who does this guy Logan Ryan think he is? Have enough class to not celebrate in the stands when you’re the visitor. I mean, it’s not like he’s Cam Newton, ya know?

  12. I’d honestly would like to see some of these tough guy fans have to back up their words and actions by having to fight the pros they insult.

    I garantee if their was no cameras or security their. Those people would not be doing that stuff

  13. One commenter I agree with is the player should not jump into the stands if their are going to cry about anything that happens. Most of you were blind to the fact that the player actually physically knocked the fans beer when jumping into the stands and made him spill it which then the fan reacted by shaking whatever was left in his cup at the culprit. If anything the player owes the fan a beer.

  14. Another weak-minded football player. Don’t taunt a drunk fan, and you won’t have beer thrown at you. Stop crying, Nancy.

  18. Here’s a question: What are you doing jumping the rail in an opposing team’s stadium, buddy?? You’re lucky a beer in the face is all you got!

    Try that crap in the Black Hole!

  19. Visiting player jumps into stands to celebrate and there’s surprise over a beer shower? C’mon now.

    Not condoning the behavior of the fan. Just pointing out that the visiting team celebrating in the home team stands isn’t exactly classy to begin with.

  20. bay707area49er says:
    September 9, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    I’d honestly would like to see some of these tough guy fans have to back up their words and actions by having to fight the pros they insult.

    I garantee if their was no cameras or security their. Those people would not be doing that stuff
    _________________________________

    And I guarantee a lot of these pros who are out there playing powder puff football and avoiding contact at all costs couldn’t take a stiff shot to the jaw. They don’t live in the real world with the rest of us.

  21. I guess some of the commenters don’t see the Titans fan wearing the #22 Derrick Henry jersey.

    Throwing beer on someone else is nothing to be proud of. It’s about as classless and low as vandalism.

  22. As much as I think the guy is a loser for throwing the beer. What do you expect when you go into the opposing teams stands to celebrate. Which by the way, rubbing salt in the wound of the opposition isn’t the classiest thing to do but I realize it’s acceptable behavior now adays. Ryan got what he deserved and the fan will also get what he deserves.

  23. Neither jumping into the stands of the opposition or tossing beer was the right thing to do.

    But whining about it to the media is the last thing a “gladiator” would do. I am sick of the athletes that are constantly pushing the envelope on how far they can taunt, disrespect & talk dirt before turning around & crying about what someone else did to them.

  24. Hopping over the rail at an opposing team’s stadium is disrespectful. The Browns fan responded by also being disrespectful and throwing beer. Two wrongs don’t make a right, but two very minor wrongs also don’t make a controversy. Both were disrespectful. Move on.

  25. So if I’m a fan taunting in the stands of an opposing team, do I deserve a beer shower too?

    Pouring beer on another human being’s head Is disgraceful, and anyone trying to justify it is just as disgraceful

  26. In general, I try and avoid getting into fights with professional athletes, because I don’t enjoy getting the crap beat out of me.

  27. You can’t attack the players, that’s it. They are the show you paid to go see. You interfer with the performance, you get banned for life. Boo, cheer, etc…but don’t get involved , especially throwing a beer on a guy. It’s a punk move brought on by beer muscles. It’s a game , win or lose it doesn’t affect your life one bit. You aren’t a part of the team. The team doesn’t want you touching any players.

  28. First of all, Bud Lite shouldn’t qualify as beer.

    Secondly, he shouldn’t be surprised when he’s jumping into the stands at an away game.

