Malik Jackson suffered “significant” injury on Sunday

Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson was in a walking boot after being carted off during Sunday’s win over Washington and it will be some time before he’s back in the lineup.

Head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that Jackson suffered a “significant” injury that will keep him out of action for some time. Pederson added that Jackson will undergo further testing to determine how much time he will miss as a result.

Pederson did not rule out the possibility that it could be a season-ending injury, so it seems like there’s a good chance that Jackson will be headed to injured reserve.

Jackson signed with the Eagles after being released by the Jaguars this offseason. He played 34 snaps before being injured and was credited with one tackle.