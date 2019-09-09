Matt Patricia takes responsibility for Lions’ costly timeout

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 9, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Getty Images

Late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, the Lions had the lead and the ball and called a third down swing pass that appeared to seal the win: It picked up the first down, the Cardinals were out of timeouts, and it seemed for a moment that Detroit would just run out the clock and head home victorious.

Instead, the play was waved off because the officials ruled that the Lions called timeout an instant before the ball was snapped. It was Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell who signaled for the timeout, but head coach Matt Patricia took responsibility for it afterward, saying it was his call.

I’m calling the timeouts,” Patricia said, via the Detroit Free Press.

Patricia said he didn’t realize Matthew Stafford was going to be able to get the center to snap the ball before the play clock expired, and he feared a delay of game penalty.

“We’re looking at the play clock trying to get that stuff down and get it figured out at that point. Stafford did a great job of getting it off, but really again, whether it was at 0 [seconds on the play clock] or 1, either way, the mechanics, the way that works with the officials, the guy back there, he’s staring at the play clock and he sees it. So again, we’d rather be in third-and-5 than [take a penalty and be in] third-and-10 in that got-to-have-it situation. We’ve just got to go out and execute the next play,” Patricia said.

As it turned out, after the timeout, the Lions threw an incomplete pass on third down, giving the Cardinals plenty of time to march down the field and score, sending the game into overtime. The Lions ended up with a tie, in a game they thought they had won.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Matt Patricia takes responsibility for Lions’ costly timeout

  1. That’s ok, Cards will now think they’re great until Ravens woop them next week, who in turn will then think they’re headed to the Super Bowl – until Chiefs beat down on them in week 3. Meanwhile Patricia’s just playing out the remainder of Staffy’s contract & looking draftward.

  3. The Lions fired Jim Caldwell after 4 years, 3 of which they had a winning record and two trips to the playoffs. Now look at them!!!! LMAO

  5. We all knew that yesterday coach, you earn NOTHING by the admission.

    That was so… Friday night, high school stuff.

    Stop being foolish and perform like an NFL caliber HC.

    Stop perpetuating the Lions previous bonehead seasons.

  6. PS… smart coaches know there’s not always a ‘next play’ that works.

    With that thinking… then just see if he gets it off and take the penalty if not. Then ‘Just pick up the extra yards’…if it’s so simple.

    Sheesh.

    Keep momentum when you have them back on their heals.

  7. Murry will be shocked when he finds out other defenses actually have pass rushers and pass defenders. Matt P gave a present to Murry and the Cardinals going to a defense that wasnt needed, one that opened the game up for the Cardinals. He just aint HC material period and another very bad choice along wiht 45 years of bad choices by the fords

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!