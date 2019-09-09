Mike Mayock on Antonio Brown: “Actions speak louder than words”

Getty Images

After an offseason of tumult surrounding the acquisition and departure of wide receiver Antonio Brown, the Oakland Raiders finally began their regular season Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

And you can’t fault the Raiders if they’re trying to turn the page.

According to Scott Bair of NBC Bay Area, Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock was asked about Brown prior to kickoff Monday night. Mayock’s response was understandably short.

“There isn’t much to say. Actions speak louder than words,” he said.

Brown is now a member of the New England Patriots and the Raiders will have to find out if they win with the group that they have instead. The plus side is that it’s not like Brown spent all that much time practicing in Oakland because of frozen feet and a refusal to practice without his favorite helmet.

Mayock’s comment of “actions speak louder than words” can simultaneously address their decision to release him showing that they wouldn’t put up with any more from Brown and that Brown’s apology delivered Friday was pretty hollow compared to the stuff he was doing throughout the week.

And while Brown and the Raiders will continue to be linked due to the utter disaster Brown’s tenure with the team was, he will no longer be a daily topic of conversation for Oakland moving forward.