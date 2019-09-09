Morgan Moses on Adrian Peterson not dressing: “It’s a slap in the face”

Getty Images

No, Washington players weren’t happy about running back Adrian Peterson being inactive for Sunday’s season-opening loss at Philadelphia.

“Any time you’ve got a Hall of Fame guy that doesn’t dress, man, it’s a slap in the face,” Washington tackle Morgan Moses told 106.7 the Fan in D.C. on Monday. “And obviously, we’ve gotta figure out what the reason is. And it’s my job as one of the older guys on the offensive line to speak up and say, ‘Hey, we need him.’ Obviously, you don’t put a Hall of Fame guy like that on the sideline. When he’s healthy, as well.”

Washington could have used him on Sunday, especially when trying to hold a 17-0 lead. The team rushed for 28 yards on 13 carries, averaging only 2.2 yards per carry.

“I think he brings a lot to the game,” Moses said regarding Peterson. “I think he brings a lot to our team. But to have that guy just standing on the sideline is just — it doesn’t sit well to guys on the team or the NFL. So I think that’s something we need to correct, man, because he’s a hell of a football player.”

Yes he is. And if Washington isn’t going to play him, they need to do what the Saints did two years ago and trade him to someone who will.