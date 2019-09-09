Nick Foles having surgery today, then will go on IR

AP

The Jaguars pinned their hopes on quarterback Nick Foles, now they’ll have to figure out how to live without him for at least half the season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jaguars quarterback is having surgery this morning on his broken left collarbone, and the team will place him on injured reserve.

That gives them the option to bring him back later this season, though he’d miss at least eight games.

After the injury last night, it was only mentioned that he’d be out indefinitely.

When Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone in Week Six of 2017, he returned to practice six weeks later, but didn’t take the field again until Week 15. When they lost to the Panthers in that game to fall out of playoff contention, he didn’t play the following week.