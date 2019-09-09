Odell Beckham violated rule by wearing watch, NFL will address it with him

AP

Wide receiver Odell Beckham wore an unusual accessory for his first game as a member of the Browns.

Beckham sported a $350,000 Richard Mille watch on his wrist during Sunday’s loss to the Titans and his decision to wear the timepiece on the field will earn him a conversation with the league.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Beckham violated a league rule prohibiting players from wearing “hard objects” that are not part of the standard uniform. He goes on to report that the league will address the issue with Beckham and the Browns, but that there is not expected to be any further discipline handed down.

Beckham caught seven passes for 71 yards in the 43-13 Browns loss.