Officials cost the Saints 15 seconds before halftime

Getty Images

Here we go again. . .

The Saints weren’t happy with officials before the half, and they will be even less happy when they find out officials cost them time before the half.

Both Fox rules expert Mike Periera and NBC rules expert Terry McAulay tweeted about the mistake.

“Unless I am crazy, they really mishandled the replay,” Periera wrote. “They should have reset the clock to 41 seconds and then run 10 seconds down to 31. That took 15 seconds away from the Saints.” (Periera, the NFL’s former officiating supervisor, followed with another tweet that read: Btw, I am not crazy.)

Saints quarterback Drew Brees completed a 17-yard pass to Michael Thomas on third-and-17 to the New Orleans 30. The replay official called for a review of the first down ruling, stopping the clock.

The play was upheld, but since it was a running clock, the stoppage required either a New Orleans timeout or a 10-second runoff by rule. The Saints elected not to use the timeout, leaving them with 14 seconds.

The 10-second runoff was not properly applied, however.

“The game clock should have been reset to the time on the clock at the end of the play and 10 seconds run off from there,” McAulay wrote. “It appears the runoff occurred from the time the game was stopped for review.”

Saints fans, many dressed in officials’ shirts, booed loudly, and Saints coach Sean Payton complained even louder.

The Saints got only two more plays before Wil Lutz missed a 56-yard field goal to end the half.

The last time the Saints played a real game in the Superdome, of course, everyone knows what happened. Now, they again are the recipient of another botched officiating decision.