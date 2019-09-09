Patriots cut Obi Melifonwu, Lance Kendricks

Getty Images

The Patriots needed a roster spot for receiver Antonio Brown.

They have made one.

New England waived safety Obi Melifonwu on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Raiders made Melifonwu a second-round choice in 2017, but he has played only seven NFL games. He appeared in five games with one start with the Raiders as a rookie and played two games for the Patriots last season after signing in November.

The Patriots had Melifonwu among their inactives Sunday.

The team also cut tight end Lance Kendricks, who was on the Patriots’ reserve/suspended list last week while serving a one-game suspension.

Kendricks has played 125 of a possible 129 games in his career since the Rams selected him in the second round in 2011.