Patriots favored by 16 at Miami

One team won by 30, the other lost by 49. They play each other on Sunday. And Vegas expects it to get ugly.

The Patriots, on the heels of their 33-3 win over the Steelers, are 16-point favorites against the Dolphins, who lost 59-10 at home to the Ravens.

It looks like a no-brainer, but it’s dangerous. The Dolphins have, over the past six years, compiled a record of 5-1 against the Patriots in Miami. Also, Patriots coach Bill Belichick can have a tough time when facing former lieutenants, like he did a year ago in Detroit, against Matt Patricia. Then there’s the reality that, in 2018, the Patriots lost five of eight road games.

Last year in Week Three, the Vikings were 17-point favorites over the Bills in Minnesota. And Buffalo won the game outright.

So stranger things have happened. But few things would be stranger, frankly, than the Dolphins winning next Sunday’s game. Especially if Antonio Brown plays.