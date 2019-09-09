Patriots have $20 million option on Antonio Brown’s contract for 2020

Getty Images

The Patriots are expected to make the Antonio Brown signing official on Monday and the deal could wind up being for more than one year if all goes well.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Patriots have a $20 million option on Brown’s contract for the 2020 season. The option is for $20 million and it becomes guaranteed if it is exercised. The option helps with cap proration for this season and is similar to an option the Patriots had on cornerback Darrelle Revis’s contract when he was with the team for the 2014 season.

Brown’s deal for 2019 is worth up to $15 million and includes a $9 million signing bonus.

If the option for 2020 is exercised, one can assume Brown will have done well with New England this year and the two years of salary and bonus will exceed the guaranteed money he was set to make with the Raiders before forcing his way out of Oakland over the last week.