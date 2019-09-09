Patriots have $20 million option on Antonio Brown’s contract for 2020

Posted by Josh Alper on September 9, 2019, 10:50 AM EDT
The Patriots are expected to make the Antonio Brown signing official on Monday and the deal could wind up being for more than one year if all goes well.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Patriots have a $20 million option on Brown’s contract for the 2020 season. The option is for $20 million and it becomes guaranteed if it is exercised. The option helps with cap proration for this season and is similar to an option the Patriots had on cornerback Darrelle Revis’s contract when he was with the team for the 2014 season.

Brown’s deal for 2019 is worth up to $15 million and includes a $9 million signing bonus.

If the option for 2020 is exercised, one can assume Brown will have done well with New England this year and the two years of salary and bonus will exceed the guaranteed money he was set to make with the Raiders before forcing his way out of Oakland over the last week.

30 responses to “Patriots have $20 million option on Antonio Brown’s contract for 2020

  2. T-A-M-P-E-R-I-N-G. Browns consulted with social media “advisers” for ideas on how to expedite his departure from the Raiders. There is NO way he does all of this unless his agent assures him there is another offer in place BEFORE he gets cut.

  4. No way NE picks up that $20M option. AB will behave for 1 year, put up some good, not great, numbers. Don’t forget that NE already has Edelman, Gordon, and Brady’s favorite, Dorsett. After the one year, he’ll sign another big $ contract with another team.

  8. Where is the real world of business would this behavior continue to be rewarded, versus disciplinary action being taken and the employee would then have little change of New employment?

  11. Did any of your league source tell you what Glazer said on Sunday that the Raiders tried to trade Brown on Thursday? Isn’t it strange that on Thursday the Raiders would have Brown apologize, try to trade him and void Brown’s 30 million dollar guarantee?

    He didn’t force his way out of Oakland. Oakland pushed him out.

  12. But what about all the other teams that were hovering for Brown as soon as Raiders cut him? Oh wait, there weren’t any. The NFL should investigate and make something up again anyways because the Pats keep wupping the rest of the league.
    #Parity

  14. The Raiders should have given him the five day letter, he would have pushed back, and he’d be sitting on their bench right now, unable to play for anybody else. It’s the Raiders’ fault for letting this happen. They should have had the balls to call out bad behavior and deal with it accordingly.

  15. styx630 says: Yeah, totally not a scam at all.
    Pola pe’a says: This has been in the works for months.
    ————————
    Or they simply dusted off the offer they put together back when they offered Steelers a trade.

  17. I don’t understand why all of a sudden football fans have become these holier-than-thou beacons of morality. It’s football, it’s business. The guy is a nut, but if they can get production out a nut, they’ll take it. Who cares about whether certain behaviors should or shouldn’t be rewarded. He fell into a lucky situation. Lady luck doesn’t discriminate.

  18. Where is the real world of business would this behavior continue to be rewarded

    Where bosses are free to fire people, and those people are free to find work elsewhere? Pretty sure that’s how the real world of business works just about anywhere.

  19. I don’t know why people are acting like this. (Yes I do because it’s the Patriots and the crybabies are jealous) yes that’s what you are!!!

    This happens EVERY offseason when free agency starts at 4 guys are signed by 4:05 and NOBODY cares.

    This was the same thing.

    The Patriots just got better than they already were and people are jealous

  21. “Where is the real world of business would this behavior continue to be rewarded, versus disciplinary action being taken and the employee would then have little change of New employment?”

    You can blame the Raiders for this not the Pats. Mayock is totally unqualified to be a GM, and Gruden is so far over the hill its not even funny.

  23. fishfan77 says:

    September 9, 2019 at 10:55 am

    T-A-M-P-E-R-I-N-G. Browns consulted with social media “advisers” for ideas on how to expedite his departure from the Raiders. There is NO way he does all of this unless his agent assures him there is another offer in place BEFORE he gets cut.

    ================

    Uh, Antonio Brown was guaranteed another NFL job because he’s been the best WR in football for the last 6 year.

    And the Steelers and Brown were fielding sign/trade offers earlier in the offseason. Pats were one of those suitors. Brown obviously pulled a Jimmy Butler and acted up until he was able to go to a contender. No evidence of tampering. Belichick is extra careful of that, ie just 2 weeks ago he claimed he didn’t know about Andrew Lucks retirement.

    And its low risk for Pats, they can just cut him again if he isn’t worth it

  29. i wonder if chucky and mayock get the feeling they were used like a rented mule. ths deal was set up before they got ab. if i was them i would make rosenhause pay for it one way or another. the guy is a cancer to the nfl.

  30. I think he’ll be gone before the season is out. And without whole lot of fanfare. He’ll take some shots at the Steelers or Raiders in the press, be told in a private meeting to stay quiet, proceed to mouth off and all you’ll hear the next day is he was released.

