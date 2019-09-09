Ravens corner Jimmy Smith getting MRI on knee

Getty Images

It was hard to find a negative for Baltimore after a 59-10 throttling of the Dolphins, but they do have things to worry about.

Via the Baltimore Sun, cornerback Jimmy Smith is having an MRI today to determine the severity of a right knee injury suffered in the loss. Coach John Harbaugh said after the game it wasn’t season-ending, but they couldn’t narrow it down beyond that.

“We’ll just see if it’s days or weeks or what,” Harbaugh said.

The 31-year-old Smith did not return after the first-quarter injury.

The Ravens were already without slot corner Tavon Young, who is out for the year with a neck injury, so they’re going to have to adjust on the fly.