Report: Jets will work out kickers on Tuesday

Getty Images

The Jets claimed kicker Kaare Vedvik off of waivers a week before their first game of the 2019 season and his debut performance was an unimpressive one.

Vedvik missed an extra point after C.J. Mosley‘s interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter and he was wide right on a 45-yard field goal try at the end of the first half. Those misses came after he missed three kicks in two preseason games with the Vikings, who cut Vedvik after trading a fifth-round pick to acquire him from the Ravens in August.

Head coach Adam Gase said after the 17-16 loss to the Bills that the team would talk on Monday about next steps. Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports reports that the team’s decided to bring in other kickers for a tryout on Tuesday.

There’s no word on which kickers will be in for the workout, but they took a look at Cody Parkey and Younghoe Koo before claiming Vedvik.