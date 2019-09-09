Report: Jonathan Allen sprained his MCL

Getty Images

Before they blew a 17-point lead en route to a 32-27 loss to the Eagles, Washington lost defensive lineman Jonathan Allen to a knee injury.

Allen exited the game after playing seven snaps in the first quarter and did not return to action for a defense that missed him as it tried to slow down the Eagles in the second half of the game. After the game, head coach Jay Gruden said that Allen suffered a sprain and will be considered week-to-week moving forward.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Allen’s specific injury is a sprained MCL and is having an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Tim Settle saw more playing time with Allen out of the lineup. Caleb Brantley also went down with an ankle injury, which left Washington with just three defensive linemen to close out the game.