Saints take first lead on first play of fourth quarter

The Saints had three points in the first half. They have scored three touchdowns in 15:05 of the second half.

New Orleans took its first lead on a 14-yard pass from Drew Brees to Tre'Quan Smith, giving the Saints a 24-21 advantage. Latavius Murray scored on a 30-yard run in the third quarter, and Taysom Hill caught a 9-yard scoring pass from Brees.

Houston had a touchdown and an interception on its two third quarter possessions, with Marcus Williams getting the pick on a Deshaun Watson pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins.

Brees now is 27-of-36 for 288 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Michael Thomas has eight catches for 106 yards.

Watson has completed 17 of 26 passes for 172 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.