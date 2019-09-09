Sean McDermott: Sunday’s win a resume builder for Josh Allen

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s first half of work against the Jets was the kind of stuff that usually leads to a lopsided loss.

He was intercepted twice, stripped of the ball on a sack and lost another fumble on a botched exchange with center Mitch Morse, but the Jets could only turn that good fortune into six points and the Bills found themselves with a chance to get back in the game down 16-0 in the third quarter.

Allen was 8-of-10 for 102 yards and a touchdown through the air in the fourth quarter and he ran for another touchdown as the Bills rallied for a 17-16 win on the road. Allen went over 250 passing yards for the first time in his career and head coach Sean McDermott said leading the comeback was a feather in the quarterback’s cap.

“You always want to say you’ve done it one time, right? To bring a team back, not only at home, but also on the road, a division opponent,” McDermott said, via Syracuse.com. “I think that’s a resume builder if you will, right? To be able to look at yourself and say ‘I brought a team back from behind on the road.'”

The Bills would surely like to see more complete performances from Allen in the future, but they’ll gladly take being 1-0 with a game against the 0-1 Giants coming up next Sunday.