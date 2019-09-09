Sean McVay attributes Jared Goff’s supbar day to “play selection”

Getty Images

Rams franchise quarterback Jared Goff celebrated his new contract with a non-franchise quarterback performance, generating 4.8 yards per attempt and a passer rating of 69.

On Monday, coach Sean McVay explained to reporters Goff’s outing.

“I think it starts with some of the play selections,” McVay said. “To Carolina’s credit, they did a good job. Really, at the end of the day, we were trying to win the football game and we felt like that approach was conducive for winning the game as a team. I thought he made good decisions, he took what the defense gave him — they played a lot of coverages where they were topping down some things. The biggest culprit I would say — as far as if you look from strictly a yard standpoint — it was more just the play selection than anything else. He executed fairly well with the stuff that he had a chance to activate based on the play selection and this week will provide another opportunity for us to hopefully all get better and it starts with me.”

This week, the Rams host the Saints in a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship game. Hopefully, the game comes close to matching New Orleans’ season-opening 30-28 thriller against the Texans.