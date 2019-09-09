Steelers expected to re-sign Devlin Hodges

Getty Images

The Steelers are expected to re-sign quarterback Devlin Hodges, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pittsburgh traded third-string quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Jaguars on Monday, getting a fifth-round choice in return.

Hodges signed as an undrafted free agent out of Samford in April. The Steelers waived him out of the preseason.

He completed 20 of 38 passes for 190 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in three preseason games.

During his college career, Hodges threw for 14,584 yards and 111 touchdowns in 45 games. He also rushed for 1,017 yards and 17 touchdowns.