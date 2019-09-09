Tevin Coleman to miss time with high ankle sprain

Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Sunday evening that he was concerned about the ankle injury that knocked running back Tevin Coleman out of the win over the Buccaneers.

Coleman went for an MRI on Monday and Shanahan’s concern was well founded. Shanahan said on a conference call that Coleman has a high ankle sprain. He will not play against the Bengals this week and will be considered week-to-week from there.

Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert handled running back duties after Coleman went out. The 49ers have Jeff Wilson on the practice squad, but Shanahan said the team hasn’t decided if they’ll make a roster move involving him yet.

“But we’ll see how the week goes, and how many we’re going to need on Sunday,” Shanahan said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “There were plenty of times in Atlanta, I think we played all but two or three with only two running backs. Sometimes that’s a risk you take in the games. It depends how the rest of our roster is and what gives us the best chance by Saturday.”

The 49ers placed Jerick McKinnon on injured reserve last month after knee surgery, so they’ve taken a couple of hits to their running back corps already this year.