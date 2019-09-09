Tom Brady on adding AB: We’ve got to figure out how to make it all work

Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger didn’t want to talk about Antonio Brown after the Steelers’ blowout loss to the Patriots. But after the Patriots’ blowout win over the Steelers, Tom Brady was more than happy to discuss New England’s addition of the All-Pro receiver.

It wasn’t that long ago that one analytics site rated the Patriots’ receiving corps as one of the worst in the NFL.

Josh Gordon still was indefinitely suspended, and rookie N'Keal Harry was expected to play a big role.

On Sunday night, Gordon caught three passes for 73 yards and a touchdown; Phillip Dorsett had four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown; Julian Edelman caught six passes for 83 yards. And, oh yeah, Brown joins the team this week after signing as a free agent Saturday.

It arguably is the best receiving corps Brady has had in his career and arguably the best in the NFL.

Can the Patriots keep them all happy?

“You know, I think all us players are trying to be the best player that we can be for the team,” Brady said. “There’s a lot of things that play into that, but we’re all trying to reach our highest potential individually so that we can reach our highest potential collectively. It doesn’t come together just because you say, ‘Oh, all you guys are going to come together.’

“Antonio’s had a lot of production. Demaryius [Thomas] has had a lot of production. Julian’s had a lot of production. Josh has had a lot of production. Phillip had a great game tonight. So, the point is we’ve got a lot of players that are talented, and we’ve just got to figure out how to make it all work. We’re going to work hard. It’s a long year. It’s the beginning of a long marathon, and the NFL’s very competitive, and it’s going to be a great challenge, but I think we’re all looking forward to it.”

Indeed, the question that could create problems if they can’t answer it, is: Will Brown get enough opportunities to keep him happy? That’s what offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Brady must figure out moving forward.

But having too much of a good thing is a nice problem to have.