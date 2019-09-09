Tyreek Hill heads back to Kansas City after night in Jacksonville hospital

AP

The Chiefs headed home to Kansas City without wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Sunday night because Hill remained in a Jacksonville hospital after suffering a sternal clavicular joint injury in the win over the Jaguars.

Medical personnel were concerned that the injury, which occurred at the spot where the clavicle comes into the sternum, could lead to other problems and wanted to monitor Hill overnight. All appears to be OK on that front because there are multiple reports that Hill is heading back to Kansas City on Monday.

A timeline for Hill’s return to action has not been put in place at this point. His fellow wideout Sammy Watkins said that he expected the team to be without Hill for seven or eight weeks.

If that’s accurate, a stay on injured reserve could be a consideration for Hill. Watkins, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle are the other wideouts on the 53-man roster.