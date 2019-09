Getty Images

Free agent outside linebacker Noah Spence is working out for Washington on Tuesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

Spence worked out for the Bills last week.

The Buccaneers made Spence a second-round choice in 2016. He played 34 games with six starts in his three seasons in Tampa, making 6.5 sacks.

The Bucs cut Spence out of the preseason.