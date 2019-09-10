49ers-Bucs included a blown replay review of pass interference

Tuesday’s #PFTPM opens with a discussion of something that was widely missed during the cluster of Week One games.

The 49ers-Buccaneers games included during the final minute a non-call of defensive pass interference that was subject to replay review, on a fourth and six play from the San Francisco 47. And the visual evidence contained clear and obvious evidence of 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman significantly hindering Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans as he tried to catch the ball near the goal line.

There was enough evidence of pass interference to trigger an automatic review, but not enough to result in senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron calling defensive pass interference.

It’s unclear why Riveron didn’t see it as interference. Riveron has been citing the throw in Super Bowl LIII to Rams receiver Brandin Cooks that included an arm grab by Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore as an example of what would be/should be called pass interference via replay review. In that case, Cooks still got his left arm through the grab, which made it unclear (in my view) as to whether Cooks was significantly hindered. In the Sherman-Evans interaction, it’s far more clear that Sherman pulled Evans’ arms down, preventing him from catching the ball.

During the replay review, FOX rules analyst Dean Blandino (the previous senior V.P. of officiating) was asked whether he saw interference.

“I did,” Blandino said. “Sherman’s not playing the ball. He has the arm across the arms of the receiver, restricting his ability to make a play on the ball. So, again, there’s a lot of contact both ways, but it’s that last bit where Richard has his arm across Evans’ arms that to me that does appear to be pass interference.”

We’ve asked the league to comment. It’s possible that Riveron was applying the murky know-it-when-you-see-it Hail Mary protocol, which triggers a higher standard for interference, even if that higher standard is articulated, well, nowhere.

But Evans and Sherman weren’t in a cluster of bodies. It was one on one, man to man, and Sherman interfered with Evans. It will be difficult if not impossible to reconcile that play with situations where Riveron drops a flag view replay review, especially if he still believes the Cooks play from Super Bowl LIII was defensive pass interference.

Since the Bucs trailed by 14, it wasn’t an outcome-determinative non-call. But Tampa would have had the ball inside the five, with (in theory) enough time to score, recover an onside kick, and score again. And if it had been a seven-point game at the time of the non-call, we’d have been hearing a lot more about it.

13 responses to “49ers-Bucs included a blown replay review of pass interference

  1. We keep talking about the same thing over and over again. Yes, it was an obvious blatant pass interference penalty, and no, the NFL does not want to allow the games to be officiated accurately. Why? That would be the better topic of conversation, rather than keep pretending like the NFL is trying but they’re just too incompetent to get the calls right. There are millions of gambling dollars changing hands every Sunday. Maybe that’s just an area nobody wishes to go into, so we keep beating the dead horse. Do you all really think this billion dollar industry is being run by incompetent people? If so, that’s exactly what they want you to think.

  4. The NFL better start NOT having these officiating problem when legalized sports betting starts rolling in states that allow it. How about three guys look at instant replay and majority rules and if they do not send a ruling to the field within 30 seconds, the ruling on the field stands and won’t worry about delays, just get the damn calls right.

  5. That’s just Richard being Richard. Saw that for years on the Seahawks. For Richard, that’s not a foul.

  7. It wasn’t called because Evans also had a very clear push off beforehand and could be seen tugging at Sherman just as much. I expected a flag though.

  9. The way I saw it, Sherman already had his arm up and Evans raised his arms into Sherman’s as he was going for the ball. Is that pass interference? Maybe, but it wasn’t as egregious as Sherman swatting Evans’ arms down.

  11. Gotta say, these comments about “obvious” pass interference drive me nuts. Did Sherman interfere? Probably. Did anyone who has watched the play notice that Evans has both hands on Richards chest and is in the process of pushing off when the interference occurred?

    Is it only reviewable if its the DEFENDER committing the interference?

    There are only two correct things they could have done. Let the ruling stand or call offsetting penalties. I’m fine with letting it stand.

  13. How about the NFL hires full time refs.. and shortens the rulebook by about 50 pages. then we might actually have a clear understanding of the rules and make it actually enforceable.

