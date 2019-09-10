Antonio Brown sued for sexual assault and rape

Getty Images

The NFL’s 100th season continues to be co-opted by Antonio Brown. The story, however, has now taken a far more serious turn.

According to Ben Shpigel of the New York Times, Brown has been sued for sexual assault and rape.

Britney Taylor, who allegedly attended college with Brown and later was hired by Brown to be a trainer, contends that he sexually assaulted her in three separate incidents, happening in 2017 and 2018.

Shpigel writes that, per the lawsuit filed in federal court in Florida, “Brown sexually assaulted Taylor twice during training sessions in June 2017,” that “he exposed himself and kissed her without her permission,” and that “while she was watching a television program at his home, Brown started masturbating behind her and ejaculated on her back.” Brown allegedly bragged about the latter incident “in profane text messages” that were saved and attached to the court filing.

Taylor ended the relationship. Brown later apologized, so she agreed to work with him again. The lawsuit claims that, in May 2018, “Brown forced her onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress and ‘forcibly’ raped her,” while she resisted him, screamed, and repeatedly shouted “no” and “stop.”

“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision,” Taylor said in a statement released by her lawyer to Shpigel. “I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault.”

Taylor has indicated that she will cooperate with the NFL. It’s unclear whether she ever reported the alleged misconduct to police. If she hasn’t, she still can.

UPDATE 9:10 p.m. ET: The lawsuit can be reviewed here.