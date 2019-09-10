Bill Belichick: We’ll take it day by day with Antonio Brown

Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wasn’t willing to answer questions about wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday night or Monday morning because Brown was not yet officially a member of the team.

Brown’s signing became official on Monday afternoon and that meant Belichick had to come up with a different approach on a Tuesday conference call. It will be a familiar answer to anyone who has heard Belichick discuss the signing of a new player over the years.

“Take it day by day. We haven’t practiced yet,” Belichick said, via Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com. “We’re going through information with him like we would any new player. Get out on the practice field and after Wednesday we’ll talk about Thursday and see how it goes.”

Belichick was later asked what makes him confident that Brown won’t prove to be as disruptive as he was in Oakland or Pittsburgh. He said he wasn’t in either of those places and referenced another wideout who went from the Raiders to the Patriots with questions about how he’d fit in New England.

“It’s the same thing you guys said about Randy Moss when we brought him in,” Belichick said.

The Moss acquisition wound up working out well for the Patriots. This week will begin to answer the question of whether the Brown move will have a similar result.